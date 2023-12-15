Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $55.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $47.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

TMHC stock opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,694 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $32,973,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $34,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

