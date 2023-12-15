Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.07.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $141.15 on Friday. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Target by 2,409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 779,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $86,150,000 after acquiring an additional 748,096 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,041,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,205,000 after acquiring an additional 742,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

