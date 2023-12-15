Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $38.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPR. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Tapestry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Tapestry Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

