T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $1,112,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares in the company, valued at $22,395,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,709,870. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

