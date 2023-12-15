Suma Krishnan Sells 25,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $132.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 282,583 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,608.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 163,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 198,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 144,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

