Suma Krishnan Sells 25,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Krystal Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of KRYS stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $132.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 282,583 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,608.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 163,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 198,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 144,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.
