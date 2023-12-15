StockNews.com Upgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

CPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

NYSE CPK opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

