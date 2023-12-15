StockNews.com Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356,900 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after buying an additional 57,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.