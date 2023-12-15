StockNews.com Lowers Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

CWEN opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.63 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 345.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after acquiring an additional 767,961 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,393,000 after acquiring an additional 99,275 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 832,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 70,351 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

