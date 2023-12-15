StockNews.com Lowers AMREP (NYSE:AXR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Shares of AMREP stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. AMREP has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMREP during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 33.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of AMREP during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP during the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
