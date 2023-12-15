StockNews.com Lowers AMREP (NYSE:AXR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of AMREP stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. AMREP has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,841.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 2,226 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $35,593.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 237,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,856.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 1,500 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $27,465.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 246,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,841.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 26,291 shares of company stock worth $436,393. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMREP during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 33.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of AMREP during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP during the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

