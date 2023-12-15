Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,717 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 202% compared to the average volume of 2,224 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after buying an additional 124,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $406.60 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $406.86. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.