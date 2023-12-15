Sterling Financial Group Inc. Invests $257,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 895 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $333.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $856.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $342.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

