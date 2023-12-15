Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 65,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 59,372 shares.The stock last traded at $144.27 and had previously closed at $140.58.

Several analysts recently commented on SXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standex International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Standex International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

