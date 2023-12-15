ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $91.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

