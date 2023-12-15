ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

