ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $677,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $229.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.28. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

