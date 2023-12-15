Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $152.09

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $152.09 and last traded at $152.06, with a volume of 532920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Argus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Get Splunk alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPLK

Splunk Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.88.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock worth $3,288,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 81.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 21.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Splunk by 72.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.