SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEMM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1,721.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $491,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20.

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

