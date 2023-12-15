Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 850,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 774,517 shares.The stock last traded at $90.41 and had previously closed at $90.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

