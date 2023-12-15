Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SQM. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6094 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 77,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,794,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 393,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

