SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

SM Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 4.12. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $43.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

