SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $170.00 at Truist Financial

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SITE. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.20.

NYSE:SITE opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $113.25 and a 1 year high of $176.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.93.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

