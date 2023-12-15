Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.22.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average is $115.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.