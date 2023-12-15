Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Trimmed by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 57.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $146.58 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average of $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

