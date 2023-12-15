Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 5.7 %

SIG stock opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $104.84.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $512,516.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,579.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $512,516.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,579.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,977 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

