Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Declines By 44.4%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

