Short Interest in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rises By 25.0%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $116,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $42.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Further Reading

