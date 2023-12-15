Short Interest in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Declines By 18.9%

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 10,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after buying an additional 3,208,218 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,488,000 after purchasing an additional 629,840 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 260,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 95,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

