Short Interest in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Drops By 19.7%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 98,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $578.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 48.86% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 93.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VINP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

