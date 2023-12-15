Short Interest in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Rises By 30.6%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,800 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the November 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 2.3 %

VMD opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

