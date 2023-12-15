Short Interest in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Increases By 33.1%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 97,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of The Glimpse Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in The Glimpse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in The Glimpse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in The Glimpse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

Shares of VRAR stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The Glimpse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 109.38% and a negative net margin of 184.39%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on The Glimpse Group in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.87 price objective on the stock.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Featured Articles

