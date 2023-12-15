Short Interest in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Increases By 87.2%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the November 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 919,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

XXII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.58.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.13. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 167.13% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

