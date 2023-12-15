Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Semtech by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

