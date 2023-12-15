SEB (OTC:SEBYF) versus AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Head to Head Comparison

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Free Report) and AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEB and AB Electrolux (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEB N/A N/A N/A C$3.49 30.87 AB Electrolux (publ) $13.38 billion 0.22 -$130.81 million ($2.10) -9.94

SEB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AB Electrolux (publ). AB Electrolux (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEB 0 0 0 0 N/A AB Electrolux (publ) 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SEB and AB Electrolux (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of SEB shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEB and AB Electrolux (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEB N/A N/A N/A AB Electrolux (publ) -2.26% -18.06% -2.36%

Summary

SEB beats AB Electrolux (publ) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics including electrical cooking products, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, and multicookers; beverage preparation products, which includes filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, and home beer-taps; and food preparation products comprising blenders, soy milk makers, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters. The company also provides home and personal care, which includes linen care, such as irons and steam generators, and garment steamers; canister vacuum cleaners with or without dust bag, steam and upright vacuum cleaners and sweepers, and versatile vacuums, and robots; home comfort products, such as fans, heaters, and air purifiers; and personal care products including hair care appliances, depilators, electrical beard trimmers and hair clippers, and bathroom scales. In addition, it offers cookware comprising frying pans, saucepans, woks, pressure cookers, bakeware, kitchen utensils, food storage containers, vacuum flasks, and mugs. The company provides its products under various consumer brands including Aron, Asia Vina, Calor, Clock, EMSA, imusa, Kaiser, Krupus, Maharaj Whiteline, MIRRO, Moulinex, OBH NORDICA, PANEX, Rochedo, Rowenta, Samurai, Seb, SUPOR, Tefal T-fal, umco, and WearEver brands. Further, it offers under premium brands, which includes All-Clad, Krampouz, Lagostina, Silit, and WMF brands; and professional brands, such as HEPP, Schaerer Coffee ProCare, Wilbur Curtis, and Zummo brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Écully, France.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories. It also provides hobs, ovens, and hoods; and tumble dryers. The company offers its products under the Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire brands through retailers, buying groups, and independent stores. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

