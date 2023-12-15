Scotiabank Boosts Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$146.50

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$141.00 to C$146.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$176.92.

WCN stock opened at C$197.50 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$169.72 and a one year high of C$201.97. The firm has a market cap of C$50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$185.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$185.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 9.1302769 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.87, for a total transaction of C$153,895.95. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

