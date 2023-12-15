Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Avant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 65,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.