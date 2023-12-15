Schoolcraft Capital LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.44 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

