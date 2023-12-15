Schoolcraft Capital LLC Invests $285,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $259.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.54. The stock has a market cap of $475.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

