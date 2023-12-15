Schoolcraft Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

