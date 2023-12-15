Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $131.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.