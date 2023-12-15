Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $483.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $459.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,042 shares of company stock worth $22,208,342. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

