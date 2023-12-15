Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.92 and last traded at $90.83. 350,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,383,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,946,000 after buying an additional 54,698 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

