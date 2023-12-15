Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.61.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

