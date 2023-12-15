Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 17,524 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,524 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Newmont by 66.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Newmont by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

