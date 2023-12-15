Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $53.27 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

