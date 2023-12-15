Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 151,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 12,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.15. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.