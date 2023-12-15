Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 575.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

ADX stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.32%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

