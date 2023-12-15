Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 21,114 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 1,054.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 12.4% during the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in General American Investors by 8,939.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAM opened at $42.91 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

