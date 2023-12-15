Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

