Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Copart by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,136 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Argus began coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

