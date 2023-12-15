Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,018,900,000 after purchasing an additional 600,594,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $112,104,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $85.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

